$32.25 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce $32.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. TechTarget posted sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $147.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $147.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $162.20 million, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $163.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechTarget.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTGT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of TTGT opened at $23.13 on Friday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $696.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 417,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $760,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,165 shares of company stock worth $4,812,812. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TechTarget by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in TechTarget by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

