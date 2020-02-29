$333.79 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post $333.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.24 million. Kforce posted sales of $326.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. Kforce has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $702.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,631. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

