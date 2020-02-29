34,009 Shares in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Ambarella as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ambarella by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 948,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,452,000 after buying an additional 100,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ambarella by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after buying an additional 283,255 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 689,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2,202.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after buying an additional 619,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 412,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at $52,379,055.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $59,841.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,445.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.