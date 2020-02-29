34,694 Shares in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Freshpet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107.48 and a beta of 1.02. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.