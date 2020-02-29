365,043 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 365,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,218,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 15.2% of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,819,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,040,000 after acquiring an additional 59,486 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.94 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

