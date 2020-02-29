36,866 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $1,865,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 48.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,690,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

