3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,150 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,433,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,336 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

