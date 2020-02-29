3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,002 shares of company stock worth $3,884,398. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $149.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.84. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.