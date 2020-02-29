40,064 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 188,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $124.24 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

