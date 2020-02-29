$445.18 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report $445.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $448.20 million and the lowest is $442.16 million. TTEC posted sales of $419.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTEC.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

TTEC stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. TTEC has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 12,322.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TTEC by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

