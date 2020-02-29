45,231 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,231 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Perficient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Perficient by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,348 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 22,717 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,243 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1,396.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Perficient by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $40.97 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

