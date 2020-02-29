46,994 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sapiens International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPNS. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 41.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPNS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Sapiens International stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

