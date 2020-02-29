$5.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report $5.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.46 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $21.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

RAD stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rite Aid by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rite Aid by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rite Aid by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

