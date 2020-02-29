$551.41 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report $551.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.30 million and the lowest is $547.20 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $538.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $542.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.