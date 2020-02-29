$576.49 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to report sales of $576.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $591.97 million and the lowest is $561.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $521.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,843 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,518,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 85.51%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

