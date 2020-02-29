$595.81 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce $595.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.43 million to $600.80 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $620.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.99 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.60.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.