$66.75 Million in Sales Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce $66.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.70 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $77.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $254.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.20 million to $255.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $267.20 million, with estimates ranging from $266.00 million to $268.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twin Disc.

TWIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin Disc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

TWIN opened at $8.06 on Friday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $115.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

