$691.11 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will post $691.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $671.54 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $718.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.46 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

