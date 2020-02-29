71,003 Shares in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,969,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 97,617 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nomi Ghez purchased 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

SMPL stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.83. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

