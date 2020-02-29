$713.68 Million in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to report sales of $713.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $688.20 million to $730.10 million. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $696.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.40. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $16,476,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,385.5% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 495,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 462,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,260.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 334,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 309,817 shares during the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

