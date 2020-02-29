$72.84 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post sales of $72.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $302.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.00 million to $302.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $318.02 million, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $319.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,026 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $38.27 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

