74,529 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

