$823.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post sales of $823.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $822.75 million to $825.00 million. CAE posted sales of $768.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

NYSE:CAE opened at $26.81 on Friday. CAE has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in CAE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 67,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CAE in the third quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in CAE by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CAE by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.