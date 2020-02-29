$878.11 Million in Sales Expected for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will report sales of $878.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $870.20 million to $884.10 million. Twitter reported sales of $786.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $52,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,965 shares of company stock worth $8,855,095. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Twitter by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,038,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 110,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

