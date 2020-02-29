88,867 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. AT&T comprises about 2.9% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 113,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 305,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. 119,958,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,834,378. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

