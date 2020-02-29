$90.02 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce $90.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.10 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $93.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $342.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.90 million to $343.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $369.80 million, with estimates ranging from $368.20 million to $372.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CECE. BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.