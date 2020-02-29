A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 585.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 240,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 million, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

