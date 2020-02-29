AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.7 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AAON opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. AAON has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $58.85.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of AAON by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AAON by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.