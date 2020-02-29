Aave (LEND) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $591,537.00

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $35.17 million and $591,537.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Bibox, Alterdice and IDEX. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00060852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00496908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.33 or 0.06490229 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030653 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bibox, IDEX, Alterdice, BiteBTC, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

