Aave (LEND) Tops One Day Volume of $471,265.00

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Aave has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $35.09 million and approximately $471,265.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bibox, ABCC and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00483465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.24 or 0.06500627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030364 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, Bibox, Alterdice, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Binance, Kyber Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

