Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.73.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 66,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

ANF opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

