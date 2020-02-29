Absolute (ABS) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last week, Absolute has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $14,851.00 and $1,863.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.01000761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040242 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00202226 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071383 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001935 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00318273 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

