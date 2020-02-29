Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Indodax and HitBTC. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $531,257.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00482770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.06493008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030207 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, YoBit, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, BitForex, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Indodax, IDEX, CoinExchange, CoinPlace and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

