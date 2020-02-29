AC3 Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $170,544.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, AC3 has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

