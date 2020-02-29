Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Acacia Communications reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.71 million.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.79.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 76.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 83.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $68.51 on Friday. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

