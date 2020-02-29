Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $337,080.00 and $3,595.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 18,565,350 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

