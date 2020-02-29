Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Lessened by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,882 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 367,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 315,945 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

