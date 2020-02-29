ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Cap Tops $2.42 Million

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 218.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $2.42 million and $49.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 244.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041440 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 103,811,500 coins and its circulating supply is 83,669,489 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

