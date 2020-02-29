Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506. Corporate insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 122,738 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 210,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $3.62 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $383.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.47.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

