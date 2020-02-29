Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the January 30th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $103,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,636.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $122,724,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,534,321 shares of company stock valued at $140,014,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

