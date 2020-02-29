Adelphoi 24 Hour Volume Hits $211.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $231,835.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

