Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.12. 6,440,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

