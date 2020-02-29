Adshares Market Cap Achieves $1.56 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $2,855.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.02434533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00226053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00130832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,875,050 tokens. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

