adToken (ADT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.33 Million

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. adToken has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $1.46 million worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, adToken has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.02584320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00225972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00134953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain.

Buying and Selling adToken

adToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.