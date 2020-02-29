Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46,617.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $46,617.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,373,255 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.