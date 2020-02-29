Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Up 7.9% in February

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 201,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $115,802 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 279,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

