aelf Price Hits $0.0847 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. aelf has a market cap of $46.12 million and $22.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, AirSwap, Ethfinex and OKEx. In the last week, aelf has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02461549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00227933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, GOPAX, BigONE, Gate.io, DDEX, AirSwap, Kucoin, Tokenomy, OKEx, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bithumb, Bibox, Ethfinex, Binance, Allbit, Koinex, Hotbit and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

