Aencoin Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, Aencoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Aencoin has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $89,692.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aencoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aencoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00497252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $566.25 or 0.06521726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068131 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030380 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005671 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Aencoin Token Profile

AEN is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin. Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com.

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.