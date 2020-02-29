Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.16

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Aeon has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $405.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00780762 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003481 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001952 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

