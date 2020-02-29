Aeon Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $254.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001846 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00780952 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003187 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001977 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.